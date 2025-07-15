Melodies across mountains: European musicians find inspiration in Guizhou's Miao Village

The "My Music Paradise" program brought European musicians deep into China's largest Miao community this week, where traditional reed-pipe melodies met Western opera under the summer sun.

European musicians visit the Xijiang Qianhu Miao Village, Leishan county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo/Yang Qian).

An aerial shot captures Xijiang Qianhu Miao Village, Leishan county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo/Yang Qian)

"Every moment here feels magical," Bogdan Skrypka, a British percussionist, said after experiencing a Miao gate-blocking ceremony, which entails drinking wine to enter the gate, and folk dances. He also added that the Lusheng (reed pipes) and drum performances convinced him this journey was worthwhile.

Miao people perform the traditional gate-blocking ceremony for the visiting European musicians. (Photo/Yang Qian)

Nestled in the Leigong Mountains, the Xijiang Qianhu Miao Village features stilted wooden architecture stretching along its riverbanks. During the peak season, the area welcomes over 40,000 daily visitors.

The cultural exchange in the Miao Village reached its peak when the six European musicians were treated to a captivating Lusheng performance by Yang Zhengping, an inheritor of this intangible cultural heritage. He demonstrated the techniques of the 19-pipe Lusheng, explaining how Miao music naturally incorporates dance movements. "When the Lusheng plays, feet must move," Yang said, prompting laughter.

Musicians try to learn Lusheng techniques with Lusheng inheritor Yang Zhengping. (Photo/Yang Qian)

The surprises continued as folk artist Li Yusong played "The Roof of the World" on a simple tree leaf. British violinist Gwyneth Nelmes' attempt drew chuckles. "It takes practice to mimic dozens of bird calls, and practice makes perfect," Li advised, as everyone tried the organic instrument.

The exchange then turned more collaborative: Skrypka jammed on Miao wooden drums with local musician Mo Shihai for an impromptu "We Will Rock You," while British tenor Thomas Lidgley offered operatic runs with Pan Xiaoyan, a specialist of the Miao "flying song."

"These drums differ from Western versions but share rhythmic DNA," Skrykpa said. Lidgley praised Miao singing as "powerful, multi-textured vocal techniques."

Bogdan Skrykpa, British percussionist, jams on Miao wooden drums with local musician Mo Shihai. (Photo/Yang Qian)

As shadows lengthened, the musicians from the East and West shared more ideas about musical parallels. "We must preserve tradition while innovating," said Yang, seeing potential in cross-cultural fusion. UK-based Chinese soprano Wang Beibei said, "Mountains divide cultures, but music builds bridges."

