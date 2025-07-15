Feature: German youth explores sustainable heritages in southwest China province

Xinhua) 09:57, July 15, 2025

GUIYANG, July 14 (Xinhua) -- Amid summer's peak, German sustainability researcher Alexander Kuch arrived in southwest China's Guizhou Province, a region renowned for its rich ethnic culture.

The 30-year-old German representative of the ESG Institute joined 15 global youth on a six-day cultural exploration hosted by Tsinghua University and the province after the Eco Forum Global Guiyang 2025.

The journey revealed Guizhou's technological frontiers and intangible cultural heritage practices, including Miao embroidery, batik, silver crafting and ancient paper-making. Through dialogues with inheritors, participants shared global insights on preserving ethnic culture in a sustainable manner.

Influenced by his mother's fascination with China, Kuch sought to understand its profound heritage. "This global youth dialogue brings inspiration to my sustainability research," he added. "It's a great opportunity to learn from China's practical experience."

At Kaili's Xiulitao Embroidery Market, Kuch was captivated by Miao batik. "I never imagined a blue and white batik scarf could carry such profound civilizational significance," he marveled, tracing its patterns.

Learning about plant-based indigo dyeing, he noted parallels with German craftsmanship: "Both countries utilize eco-techniques like plant dyeing. Today, Guizhou protects minority cultures, showcasing Miao embroidery and batik globally."

Kuch bought a 280-yuan (about 39.2 U.S. dollars) batik scarf for himself and two others as gifts -- a lighter one for his mother and a darker one for a relative who had gifted him traditional Filipino attire. "My mom is studying Chinese pottery. This scarf will remind her of the roots of ancient Chinese cultural heritage."

"The other family member once gifted me a traditional Philippine shirt, so now it's my turn to return a piece of romance from China," Alexander said with a smile.

At Kaili's "Village T" fashion show, Kuch wore batik and Miao silver accessories. His hundred-bird coat, a typical costume named after Miao's ancient ancestor bird, shimmered alongside ethnic minority models, echoing ancient heritage. International youth joined in diverse attire, illuminating the runway with global cultures as local audiences cheered.

Kuch interacted passionately with spectators: "Though we speak different languages, this resonance brings me closer to rural China. When Miao traditions undergo innovative inheritance, we realize tradition isn't distant -- just needing fresh perspective."

After the show, he reflected: "When Guizhou's 'Village T' reaches the UN Climate Conference, and technology empowers ancient wisdom, culture bridges sustainable development."

For Kuch, China is weaving civilization's threads into an eternal truth: "The most beautiful fashion is rooted in cultural soil; the deepest resonance springs from mutual appreciation."

