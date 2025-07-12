We Are China

Musical performance held during village summer musical season in Zhejiang, E China

Xinhua) 14:05, July 12, 2025

Actors perform during the village summer musical season in Sandu Township, Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Actors perform during the village summer musical season in Sandu Township, Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Villagers from a local musical school perform during the village summer musical season in Sandu Township, Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Villagers from a local musical school perform during the village summer musical season in Sandu Township, Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A drone photo taken on July 11, 2025 shows a scene of a musical performance during the village summer musical season in Sandu Township, Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Villagers from a local musical school perform during the village summer musical season in Sandu Township, Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 11, 2025 shows a scene of a musical performance during the village summer musical season in Sandu Township, Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 11, 2025 shows a scene of a musical performance during the village summer musical season in Sandu Township, Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

