Musical performance held during village summer musical season in Zhejiang, E China
Actors perform during the village summer musical season in Sandu Township, Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Actors perform during the village summer musical season in Sandu Township, Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Villagers from a local musical school perform during the village summer musical season in Sandu Township, Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Villagers from a local musical school perform during the village summer musical season in Sandu Township, Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
A drone photo taken on July 11, 2025 shows a scene of a musical performance during the village summer musical season in Sandu Township, Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Villagers from a local musical school perform during the village summer musical season in Sandu Township, Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 11, 2025 shows a scene of a musical performance during the village summer musical season in Sandu Township, Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 11, 2025 shows a scene of a musical performance during the village summer musical season in Sandu Township, Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
