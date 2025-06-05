Aerial rescue as community spirit soars

(People's Daily App) 14:07, June 05, 2025

On Monday in Lishui, Zhejiang Province, a remarkable rescue unfolded as rising floodwaters left a fisherman stranded in the middle of a river due to heavy rain. After the fisherman called for help, a nearby certified drone pilot sprang into action. Utilizing his skills, he successfully lifted the fisherman to safety, showcasing the power of community spirit and technology!

