China's Zhejiang debuts AI-powered tourism platform for foreign visitors

Xinhua) 10:20, June 27, 2025

Tourists enjoy flowers at a park in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 8, 2025. (Photo by Jin Peng/Xinhua)

HANGZHOU, June 26 (Xinhua) -- East China's Zhejiang Province launched its AI-driven inbound tourism service platform "Zhejiang Travel" on Thursday in Hangzhou, the provincial capital.

The platform, designed to streamline travel for international tourists, offers real-time multilingual assistance and personalized itinerary planning.

"I simply asked in Korean for a '3-day, 2-night Hangzhou trip' and instantly received a detailed plan, even down to daily transportation cost," said a tourist from the Republic of Korea.

Developed by the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, the platform utilizes Alibaba Qwen and DeepSeek large-language models, integrating high-quality local cultural and tourism data.

It combines four specialized AI agents: a scenic guide, hotel consultant, budget planner, and neighborhood assistant to provide comprehensive support.

"Zhejiang Travel" features the "Easy GO" service code -- a unified QR solution for payment, attraction entry, accommodation, and public transport. Additional functions include instant translation, AI travel photography, e-wallets, ride-hailing, and museum audio guides.

The service is accessible via WeChat, Alipay mini-programs, and H5 webpages.

