Zhejiang's Chun'an County: A model for ecological protection and construction

Xinhua) 09:03, June 18, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on June 3, 2025 shows a view of the Chun'an economic development zone in east China's Zhejiang Province. Chun'an, located in east China's Zhejiang Province, is renowned for its water system and outstanding natural environment. As a national-level ecological county, it serves as a model for ecological protection and construction. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo taken on June 3, 2025 shows a real-time water quality display of the Qiandao Lake in east China's Zhejiang Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on June 3, 2025 shows a view of the Qiandao Lake in east China's Zhejiang Province.

People visit the Qiandao Lake Fish Museum in Chun'an County, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 3, 2025.

A chef cooks a fish dish at a restaurant in Chun'an County, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 3, 2025.

This photo taken on June 3, 2025 shows the exterior view of the Qiandao Lake Fish Museum in Chun'an County, east China's Zhejiang Province.

This photo taken on June 3, 2025 shows a sunset view of the Qiandao Lake in east China's Zhejiang Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on June 3, 2025 shows a view of the Qiandao Lake in east China's Zhejiang Province.

This photo taken on June 3, 2025 shows a stadium of Jieshou sports center in Chun'an, east China's Zhejiang Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on June 4, 2025 shows a view of the Jiangbu bridge on the Qiandao Lake, east China's Zhejiang Province.

Staff members catch fish on the Qiandao Lake in east China's Zhejiang Province, June 4, 2025.

An aerial drone photo taken on June 3, 2025 shows a lighthouse in Chun'an County, east China's Zhejiang Province.

