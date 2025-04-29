2025 World Garden Show kicks off in E China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 09:05, April 29, 2025

A visitor takes photos of flowers during the 2025 World Garden Show in Haining City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 28, 2025. The event kicked off here on Monday with a total exhibition area of 500,000 square meters. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Visitors view flowers during the 2025 World Garden Show in Haining City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 28, 2025. The event kicked off here on Monday with a total exhibition area of 500,000 square meters. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Visitors view flowers during the 2025 World Garden Show in Haining City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 28, 2025. The event kicked off here on Monday with a total exhibition area of 500,000 square meters. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Visitors view flowers during the 2025 World Garden Show in Haining City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 28, 2025. The event kicked off here on Monday with a total exhibition area of 500,000 square meters. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Visitors view flowers during the 2025 World Garden Show in Haining City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 28, 2025. The event kicked off here on Monday with a total exhibition area of 500,000 square meters. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)