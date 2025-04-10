E China's Cixi City builds public cultural places to boost urban tourism

Xinhua) 13:06, April 10, 2025

A tea artist serves tea to the guests at a tea space in the Shijiashan public cultural space of Shishan Community, Cixi City of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 9, 2025. In recent years, by making use of abandoned school buildings and unused factories and houses, and introducing high-level cultural talents and characteristic cultural projects, Shishan Community of Cixi City has built public cultural places including a Yue-Kiln celadon art gallery, a tea space, and a pocket park, etc., which has advanced the development of urban cultural tourism. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A tourist take photos of exhibits at a Yue-Kiln celadon art gallery in the Shijiashan public cultural space of Shishan Community, Cixi City of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 9, 2025. In recent years, by making use of abandoned school buildings and unused factories and houses, and introducing high-level cultural talents and characteristic cultural projects, Shishan Community of Cixi City has built public cultural places including a Yue-Kiln celadon art gallery, a tea space, and a pocket park, etc., which has advanced the development of urban cultural tourism. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Ying Zhouting (1st R), a cultural commissioner, introduces celadon works to visitors at a Yue-Kiln celadon art gallery in the Shijiashan public cultural space of Shishan Community, Cixi City of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 9, 2025. In recent years, by making use of abandoned school buildings and unused factories and houses, and introducing high-level cultural talents and characteristic cultural projects, Shishan Community of Cixi City has built public cultural places including a Yue-Kiln celadon art gallery, a tea space, and a pocket park, etc., which has advanced the development of urban cultural tourism. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo taken on April 9, 2025 shows a tea space which is rebuilt from an abandoned factory in the Shijiashan public cultural space of Shishan Community, Cixi City of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 9, 2025. In recent years, by making use of abandoned school buildings and unused factories and houses, and introducing high-level cultural talents and characteristic cultural projects, Shishan Community of Cixi City has built public cultural places including a Yue-Kiln celadon art gallery, a tea space, and a pocket park, etc., which has advanced the development of urban cultural tourism. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Tourists walk at a pocket park which is built on an unused plot next to a vegetable garden in the Shijiashan public cultural space of Shishan Community, Cixi City of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 9, 2025. In recent years, by making use of abandoned school buildings and unused factories and houses, and introducing high-level cultural talents and characteristic cultural projects, Shishan Community of Cixi City has built public cultural places including a Yue-Kiln celadon art gallery, a tea space, and a pocket park, etc., which has advanced the development of urban cultural tourism. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A tourist takes selfies at a pocket park which is built on an unused plot next to a vegetable garden in the Shijiashan public cultural space of Shishan Community, Cixi City of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 9, 2025. In recent years, by making use of abandoned school buildings and unused factories and houses, and introducing high-level cultural talents and characteristic cultural projects, Shishan Community of Cixi City has built public cultural places including a Yue-Kiln celadon art gallery, a tea space, and a pocket park, etc., which has advanced the development of urban cultural tourism. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

