In pics: people's lifestyle in harmony with nature in China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 08:52, March 27, 2025

Children fly kites in Qianyuan Town of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 20, 2025. In Zhejiang Province, as the temperature rises, people go out of their homes to enjoy the blossoms in the spring time, showing a lifestyle in harmony with nature. (Photo by Ni Lifang/Xinhua)

People enjoy leisure time in Yiwu City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 25, 2025. In Zhejiang Province, as the temperature rises, people go out of their homes to enjoy the blossoms in the spring time, showing a lifestyle in harmony with nature. (Photo by Lyu Bin/Xinhua)

People enjoy themselves amid blooming rapeseed flowers in Mazhu Town of Yuyao, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 20, 2025. In Zhejiang Province, as the temperature rises, people go out of their homes to enjoy the blossoms in the spring time, showing a lifestyle in harmony with nature. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

A tourist poses for photos in a rapeseed flower field in Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 23, 2025. In Zhejiang Province, as the temperature rises, people go out of their homes to enjoy the blossoms in the spring time, showing a lifestyle in harmony with nature. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People introduce local cultural tourism projects in a rapeseed flower field in Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 23, 2025. In Zhejiang Province, as the temperature rises, people go out of their homes to enjoy the blossoms in the spring time, showing a lifestyle in harmony with nature. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Tourists enjoy food in a tent in a rapeseed flower field in Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 23, 2025. In Zhejiang Province, as the temperature rises, people go out of their homes to enjoy the blossoms in the spring time, showing a lifestyle in harmony with nature. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People enjoy spring time at a park in Lucheng District of Wenzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 1, 2025. In Zhejiang Province, as the temperature rises, people go out of their homes to enjoy the blossoms in the spring time, showing a lifestyle in harmony with nature. (Photo by Liu Jili/Xinhua)

Tourists pose for photos under blooming cherry trees at a park in Nanhu District of Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 25, 2025. In Zhejiang Province, as the temperature rises, people go out of their homes to enjoy the blossoms in the spring time, showing a lifestyle in harmony with nature. (Photo by Jin Peng/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on March 24, 2025 shows tea stalls under blooming cherry trees at a campus of Dongyang Vocational Education Center School in Dongyang City, east China's Zhejiang Province. In Zhejiang Province, as the temperature rises, people go out of their homes to enjoy the blossoms in the spring time, showing a lifestyle in harmony with nature. (Photo by Hu Yanghui/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on March 25, 2025 shows tourists enjoying leisure time among blooming cherry trees in Wuyi County, Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province. In Zhejiang Province, as the temperature rises, people go out of their homes to enjoy the blossoms in the spring time, showing a lifestyle in harmony with nature. (Photo by Zhang Jiancheng/Xinhua)

Students sketch in the fields of blooming rapeseed flowers in Shuangmiao Township of Xianju County in Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 20, 2025. In Zhejiang Province, as the temperature rises, people go out of their homes to enjoy the blossoms in the spring time, showing a lifestyle in harmony with nature. (Xinhua/Wang Huabin)

People enjoy leisure time at a historic block in Nanhu District of Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 22, 2025. In Zhejiang Province, as the temperature rises, people go out of their homes to enjoy the blossoms in the spring time, showing a lifestyle in harmony with nature. (Photo by Jin Peng/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 25, 2025 shows tourists enjoying themselves at a botanical garden in Ningbo City, east China's Zhejiang Province. In Zhejiang Province, as the temperature rises, people go out of their homes to enjoy the blossoms in the spring time, showing a lifestyle in harmony with nature. (Photo by Hu Xuejun/Xinhua)

Tourists pose for photos in front of creative decorations at a ruins park in Nanhu District of Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 22, 2025. In Zhejiang Province, as the temperature rises, people go out of their homes to enjoy the blossoms in the spring time, showing a lifestyle in harmony with nature. (Photo by Jin Peng/Xinhua)

