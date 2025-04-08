China's Zhuji promotes quality development of private sector

Xinhua) 08:20, April 08, 2025

A worker is seen at a copper pipe workshop of Zhejiang Hailiang Limited in Diankou Town of Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 7, 2025. Zhuji has made continuous efforts in promoting the quality development of its private sector in recent years. Home to many state-level high-tech enterprises, the city's value-added industrial output of enterprises above the designated size has maintained growth for 47 consecutive months. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A robot works at VIE Science and Technology Co., Ltd. in Diankou Town of Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 7, 2025. Zhuji has made continuous efforts in promoting the quality development of its private sector in recent years. Home to many state-level high-tech enterprises, the city's value-added industrial output of enterprises above the designated size has maintained growth for 47 consecutive months. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A worker checks a roll of copper pipe at Zhejiang Hailiang Limited in Diankou Town of Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 7, 2025. Zhuji has made continuous efforts in promoting the quality development of its private sector in recent years. Home to many state-level high-tech enterprises, the city's value-added industrial output of enterprises above the designated size has maintained growth for 47 consecutive months. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

An automatic guided vehicle transports a roll of copper pipe at Zhejiang Hailiang Limited in Diankou Town of Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 7, 2025. Zhuji has made continuous efforts in promoting the quality development of its private sector in recent years. Home to many state-level high-tech enterprises, the city's value-added industrial output of enterprises above the designated size has maintained growth for 47 consecutive months. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Workers are seen on the assembly and inspection line of automobile components at VIE Science and Technology Co., Ltd. in Diankou Town of Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 7, 2025. Zhuji has made continuous efforts in promoting the quality development of its private sector in recent years. Home to many state-level high-tech enterprises, the city's value-added industrial output of enterprises above the designated size has maintained growth for 47 consecutive months. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Workers are seen on the ABS integrated relay value assembly and inspection line at VIE Science and Technology Co., Ltd. in Diankou Town of Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 7, 2025. Zhuji has made continuous efforts in promoting the quality development of its private sector in recent years. Home to many state-level high-tech enterprises, the city's value-added industrial output of enterprises above the designated size has maintained growth for 47 consecutive months. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

An automatic guided vehicle transports products at VIE Science and Technology Co., Ltd. in Diankou Town of Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 7, 2025. Zhuji has made continuous efforts in promoting the quality development of its private sector in recent years. Home to many state-level high-tech enterprises, the city's value-added industrial output of enterprises above the designated size has maintained growth for 47 consecutive months. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

