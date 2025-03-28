Button industry thrives in Qiaotou Town of E China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 14:54, March 28, 2025

A staff member sorts out button samples at a button company in Qiaotou Town of Yongjia County, Wenzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 26, 2025.

Qiaotou Town of Yongjia County has been developing its button industry since late 1970s and has now become a renowned "Button Capital."

Currently, over 250 button enterprises in Qiaotou County provide jobs for about 16,000 people, and produce around 60 billion buttons with annual sales exceeding 4 billion yuan (about 550.6 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

A staff member designs new button products at a button company in Qiaotou Town of Yongjia County, Wenzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 26, 2025.

A staff member conducts quality inspection on buttons at a workshop in Qiaotou Town of Yongjia County, Wenzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 27, 2025.

This photo taken on March 27, 2025 shows a type of eco-friendly button made from recycled materials displayed by a button company in Qiaotou Town of Yongjia County, Wenzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province.

A staff member packs button products at a button store in a trade center in Qiaotou Town of Yongjia County, Wenzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 27, 2025.

A staff member takes advertising photos for buttons at a button company in Qiaotou Town of Yongjia County, Wenzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 26, 2025.

A staff member packs button samples at a button stall in Qiaotou Town of Yongjia County, Wenzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 26, 2025.

A staff member works at a workshop of a garment company in Qiaotou Town of Yongjia County, Wenzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 27, 2025.

A staff member works at a workshop of a button company in Qiaotou Town of Yongjia County, Wenzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 26, 2025.

A staff member packs buttons for a customer at a button stall in Qiaotou Town of Yongjia County, Wenzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 26, 2025.

A staff member works at a warehouse of an e-commerce company in Qiaotou Town of Yongjia County, Wenzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 26, 2025.

