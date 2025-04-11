Hosiery enterprises in China's Zhejiang show steady progress

April 11, 2025

A worker is seen busy at the workshop of Baoge, a hosiery manufacturing enterprise, in Zhuji City, east China's Zhejiang Province on April 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

The Datang subdistrict of Zhuji in east China's Zhejiang Province contributes one-third of global hosiery production. Many enterprises here have been on a fast track of development by opening up new markets, developing new products and improving production efficiency.

From January to March this year, the output value of enterprises above designated size, investment, self-operated export and other data of hosiery enterprises in Datang subdistrict had made steady progress. Among them, the total industrial output value above designated size reached 3.45 billion yuan (about 471 million U.S. dollars), a year-on-year increase of 16.3 percent.

Workers pack socks at the warehouse of Baoge, a hosiery manufacturing enterprise, in Zhuji City, east China's Zhejiang Province on April 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo taken on April 10, 2025 shows the intelligent integrated hosiery machines producing socks at the digital workshop of Zhejiang Yiheng Textile Technology Co., Ltd. in Zhuji City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Workers pack socks at Zhuji Yuanjin Textile Co., Ltd. in Zhuji City, east China's Zhejiang Province on April 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A staff member arranges sports socks at the exhibiting hall of Zhuji Yuanjin Textile Co., Ltd. in Zhuji City, east China's Zhejiang Province on April 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A worker is seen busy at the workshop of Baoge, a hosiery manufacturing enterprise, in Zhuji City, east China's Zhejiang Province on April 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A staff member arranges sports socks at the exhibiting hall of Zhuji Yuanjin Textile Co., Ltd. in Zhuji City, east China's Zhejiang Province on April 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo taken on April 10, 2025 shows the intelligent integrated hosiery machines producing sports socks in the workshop of Zhuji Yuanjin Textile Co., Ltd. in Zhuji City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo taken on April 10, 2025 shows the intelligent integrated hosiery machines producing products at the digital workshop of Zhejiang Yiheng Textile Technology Co., Ltd. in Zhuji City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

