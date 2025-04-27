Land art event kicks off in Donglin Town, China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 09:03, April 27, 2025

This photo taken on April 25, 2025 shows art works displayed in the fields in Donglin Town, Huzhou City of east China's Zhejiang Province. A land art event kicked off in the wheat fields in Donglin Town on Friday. Teachers and students from many Chinese fine arts academies formed the core creative team, producing 42 land art pieces here.

Taking the vast land as canvas and natural elements as medium, the artists skillfully integrated various art forms such as art installation and landscape art into the fields and villages, allowing tourists and local people to enjoy the art works in the countryside. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo taken on April 25, 2025 shows an art work displayed in the fields in Donglin Town, Huzhou City of east China's Zhejiang Province.

Taking the vast land as canvas and natural elements as medium, the artists skillfully integrated various art forms such as art installation and landscape art into the fields and villages, allowing tourists and local people to enjoy the art works in the countryside. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 25, 2025 shows an art work displayed in the fields in Donglin Town, Huzhou City of east China's Zhejiang Province.

Taking the vast land as canvas and natural elements as medium, the artists skillfully integrated various art forms such as art installation and landscape art into the fields and villages, allowing tourists and local people to enjoy the art works in the countryside. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 25, 2025 shows an art work displayed in the fields in Donglin Town, Huzhou City of east China's Zhejiang Province.

Taking the vast land as canvas and natural elements as medium, the artists skillfully integrated various art forms such as art installation and landscape art into the fields and villages, allowing tourists and local people to enjoy the art works in the countryside. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 25, 2025 shows art works displayed in the fields in Donglin Town, Huzhou City of east China's Zhejiang Province.

Taking the vast land as canvas and natural elements as medium, the artists skillfully integrated various art forms such as art installation and landscape art into the fields and villages, allowing tourists and local people to enjoy the art works in the countryside. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 25, 2025 shows art works displayed in the fields in Donglin Town, Huzhou City of east China's Zhejiang Province.

Taking the vast land as canvas and natural elements as medium, the artists skillfully integrated various art forms such as art installation and landscape art into the fields and villages, allowing tourists and local people to enjoy the art works in the countryside. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Staff members experience an art work in the shape of a seesaw in the fields in Donglin Town, Huzhou City of east China's Zhejiang Province, on April 25, 2025.

Taking the vast land as canvas and natural elements as medium, the artists skillfully integrated various art forms such as art installation and landscape art into the fields and villages, allowing tourists and local people to enjoy the art works in the countryside. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Villagers walk past an exhibited art work in the fields in Donglin Town, Huzhou City of east China's Zhejiang Province, on April 25, 2025.

Taking the vast land as canvas and natural elements as medium, the artists skillfully integrated various art forms such as art installation and landscape art into the fields and villages, allowing tourists and local people to enjoy the art works in the countryside. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo taken on April 25, 2025 shows an art work displayed in the fields in Donglin Town, Huzhou City of east China's Zhejiang Province.

Taking the vast land as canvas and natural elements as medium, the artists skillfully integrated various art forms such as art installation and landscape art into the fields and villages, allowing tourists and local people to enjoy the art works in the countryside. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

