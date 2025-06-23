Innovation illuminates new pathways for China's "flashlight town"

Xinhua) 08:23, June 23, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken in 2024 shows a view of Xidian Town in Ninghai County of Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua)

HANGZHOU, June 22 (Xinhua) -- In the product showroom of a flashlight manufacturer in east China's Zhejiang Province, rows of innovative lighting devices defy conventional expectations.

Among them is a neck-worn model with 360-degree adjustable lighting, which can also serve as a magnetic work lamp when fixed on iron articles. A camping light with a built-in Bluetooth speaker caters to outdoor enthusiasts, while another model features a window-breaker for emergency situations.

Far from obsolete, modern flashlights play critical roles in emergencies, adventures and workplaces. "Our mission is evolving them from backup devices to indispensable gear," said Mao Bin, deputy general manager of Ningbo Xiesheng Lighting Co., Ltd.

The company is located in Xidian Town in the city of Ningbo, where such innovations have transformed a local manufacturing industry into a global powerhouse.

Producing 60 to 70 percent of China's flashlight exports, this town's 800 manufacturers generate 8 billion yuan (1.1 billion U.S. dollars) annually, shipping specialized lighting solutions to 50 countries and regions.

The flashlight manufacturing history of the riverside town dates back to the early 1980s, when China's reform and opening up spurred locals to trade their fishing nets for manufacturing tools, establishing household workshops to make flashlights.

In the 1990s, when electrification replaced manual labor, the town's workshops multiplied, but low-tech, high-volume and labor-intensive production soon hit limits.

"Profit margins were slim and competition was cut-throat," said Wu Shuanghai, deputy secretary-general of Xidian's chamber of commerce, adding that the products were mainly sold at home via the small commodity hub of Yiwu, Zhejiang Province.

The turning point came in October 2000, when 50 local enterprises pooled resources to charter a flight to the Canton Fair, a renowned event for foreign trade held in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou. For many of the farmers-turned-entrepreneurs, it was their first exposure to international buyers.

"We were swarmed by reporters -- it was overwhelming," recalled Feng Caitong, general manager of Ningbo Baiyi Electric Co., Ltd., who secured his first overseas order, worth over 10,000 U.S. dollars, at the event. That year, the town saw its exports reach 45 million U.S. dollars.

In April 2025, the town's chamber of commerce organized nearly 100 companies to attend the 137th Canton Fair -- its largest delegation ever.

Black Forest Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. joined the delegation. Zhou Yiyun, the company's business manager, said about 95 percent of their end buyers are from overseas, with exports reaching over 70 countries. Zhou and her team debuted at the fair with some 100 products, including multifunctional portable lights and solar-powered lamps, mostly new releases.

To her surprise, although the team's booth was not large, they managed to attract the most foreign buyers in the exhibition area. "High-quality, innovative products are the magnet," Zhou explained.

Having secured more than 200 patents of various designs, the company releases over 120 new products annually.

Local flashlight makers are actively developing products for Belt and Road markets. For instance, Xiesheng's solar flashlights are tailored for some regions in the Middle East, taking into account the unstable power supply there.

According to the government work report released in March 2025, China will pursue integrated advancements in technological and industrial innovation.

"Thanks to Xidian's market, labor force and supply chain advantages, we can quickly adapt to trends and guarantee fast delivery, giving us confidence to expand globally," said Wu of the chamber.

This photo taken in May 2024 shows products displayed at a product showroom of Ningbo Xiesheng Lighting Co., Ltd. in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua)

