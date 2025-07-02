Summer camps themed on cultural promotion launched in China's Zhejiang
Students from the East China Normal University lead children to classes at the Donghe Township central school in Donghe Township, Zhuji City of east China's Zhejiang Province, July 1, 2025. Summer camps themed on cultural promotion have been launched here, to enrich summer vocation activities for local students. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Children learn to dance at the Donghe Township central school in Donghe Township, Zhuji City of east China's Zhejiang Province, July 1, 2025. Summer camps themed on cultural promotion have been launched here, to enrich summer vocation activities for local students. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Children play an interactive game at the Donghe Township central school in Donghe Township, Zhuji City of east China's Zhejiang Province, July 1, 2025. Summer camps themed on cultural promotion have been launched here, to enrich summer vocation activities for local students. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
A student from the East China Normal University teaches children to dance at the Donghe Township central school in Donghe Township, Zhuji City of east China's Zhejiang Province, July 1, 2025. Summer camps themed on cultural promotion have been launched here, to enrich summer vocation activities for local students. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
A volunteer teaches children to tie-dye at the Donghe Township central school in Donghe Township, Zhuji City of east China's Zhejiang Province, July 1, 2025. Summer camps themed on cultural promotion have been launched here, to enrich summer vocation activities for local students. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
A student from the East China Normal University teaches children to make paper hats at the Donghe Township central school in Donghe Township, Zhuji City of east China's Zhejiang Province, July 1, 2025. Summer camps themed on cultural promotion have been launched here, to enrich summer vocation activities for local students. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Students from the East China Normal University teach children to make paper hats at the Donghe Township central school in Donghe Township, Zhuji City of east China's Zhejiang Province, July 1, 2025. Summer camps themed on cultural promotion have been launched here, to enrich summer vocation activities for local students. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
A volunteer teaches children to tie-dye at the Donghe Township central school in Donghe Township, Zhuji City of east China's Zhejiang Province, July 1, 2025. Summer camps themed on cultural promotion have been launched here, to enrich summer vocation activities for local students. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Children play a game at the Donghe Township central school in Donghe Township, Zhuji City of east China's Zhejiang Province, July 1, 2025. Summer camps themed on cultural promotion have been launched here, to enrich summer vocation activities for local students. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
