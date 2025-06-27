World's top music competitions hold first annual conference in China's Harbin

People watch a performance at a historical and cultural district in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 7, 2025. Harbin is often described by its residents as a city that emerged in tandem with the railway. Iconic buildings such as the St. Sophia Cathedral stand as evidence of European migration, trade and culture that dated back to the late 19th and early 20th centuries after the construction of the Chinese Eastern Railway in 1898. Records show Harbin was once home to people from over 30 countries. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

HARBIN, June 26 (Xinhua) -- The 69th General Assembly of the World Federation of International Music Competitions (WFIMC) opened on Thursday in Harbin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, gathering representatives of top global music competitions to boost in-depth international cooperation in the field of music.

This is the first time the federation has held its annual assembly in a Chinese city.

WFIMC President Peter Paul Kainrath said that Harbin is renowned for its openness to the world and serves as a window into China's musical life.

The federation sees itself as a bridge-builder, and believes that this conference will provide inspiration and momentum for the federation's future cooperation with cultural institutions across China, he said.

Wang Bo, vice mayor of the Harbin Municipal People's Government, noted that as the site of China's first symphonic concert, music school and symphony orchestra, Harbin is known as the cradle of modern Chinese music.

Wang said the Schoenfeld International String Competition, which was the first Chinese competition to join the federation, has seen four successful editions, becoming an influential international music event.

Harbin looks forward to establishing a closer cooperative mechanism with the WFIMC to promote the development of global music culture, he added.

Xue Suli, president of the Schoenfeld International Music Society and Schoenfeld International String Competition, said that the competition has become an important bridge connecting Eastern and Western music cultures since 2014.

He expressed the hope that the WFIMC would use this assembly as an opportunity to enhance cooperation among all parties, and facilitate the exchange and integration of different musical forms.

According to WFIMC officials, this year's edition of the General Assembly will explore how music can foster cross-border dialogue, engage new audiences and adapt to technological change against the global backdrop of geopolitical tensions and digital transformation.

The conference will also include the two-day International Forum for Marketing and Communications, offering insights into the evolving classical music landscape in China, Asia and beyond, and this forum will be open to the public.

Founded in 1957, the WFIMC is a global network of over 120 international music competitions and 20 globally recognized associate institutions, representing 111 cities in 39 countries and serving young musicians on their paths to international careers.

Some of its most prominent members include the Concours de Genve, the Fryderyk Chopin International Piano Competition, the Queen Elisabeth Competition and the Schoenfeld International String Competition.

This photo taken on June 26, 2026 shows the opening ceremony of the 69th General Assembly of the World Federation of International Music Competitions (WFIMC) in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua)

Xue Suli, president of the Schoenfeld International Music Society and Schoenfeld International String Competition, speaks at the 69th General Assembly of the World Federation of International Music Competitions (WFIMC) in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 26, 2025. (Xinhua)

