A night of cultural fusion as Chinese and European musicians create concert harmony in Guizhou, SW China

Under the roof of the Guizhou Beijing Road Grand Theatre, an extraordinary musical dialogue unfolded as six European musicians joined the Guizhou Cultural and Performing Arts Industry Group Co., Ltd. to deliver a fantastic concert together.

The concert themed "My Music Paradise--China Europe Young Musicians Art Exchange Global Communication Initiative" was organized by the Publicity Department of the Guizhou Provincial Party Committee with media support from People's Daily Online. It was a great celebration of cultural exchange, blending the melodies of Guizhou’s ethnic traditions with the classical and contemporary sounds of Europe.

The concert themed "My Music Paradise--China Europe Young Musicians Art Exchange Global Communication Initiative" is held in Guizhou. (Photo/Yang Qian)

Before the performance, the European musicians spent several days on a cultural tour through Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, and the southeast part of the province to explore local folk heritage. They wandered misty mountain villages, listened to the hauntingly beautiful Grand song of the Dong ethnic group, and marveled at the rhythmic interplay of lusheng (reed pipes) and muye (a leaf whistle). These experiences became the foundation for a concert that was as much a conversation as it was a performance.

A Guizhou musician plays the muye and lusheng to bring audiences back to the Miao village. (Photo/Yang Qian）

For nearly two hours, the stage became a crossroads of culture and time, spanning continents and centuries. The program ranged from the sweeping "Four Great Classical Novels Suite" to the delicate "Meditation" for violin and orchestra, from the contemplative "A Little Quietude" for oboe and percussion to the exuberant "Drinking Song" from La Traviata.

English tenor Thomas Lidgely performs "Che gelida manina" at the concert. (Photo/Yang Qian)

Highlights included a groundbreaking fusion of the Scottish folk song "Scarborough Fair" with the polyphonic harmonies of the Grand song of the Dong ethnic group performed by British tenor Thomas Ligley, UK-based Chinese soprano Wang Beibei, Dong soprano Yang Chunnian, Wu Yong'a, and Sun Xuemei.

"It was magical," Lidgely said afterward. "The way our melodies intertwined, it felt like two distant musical languages suddenly understanding each other."

Dong singers and European musicians collaborate to perform "Scarborough Fair." (Photo/Yang Qian)

Equally mesmerizing was "The Butterfly Lovers", where the timeless Chinese legend was reimagined through operatic splendor. It was the first time the Italian composer Andrea Granitzio and Wang had brought the piece to China and won rounds of applause from the audience.

Another standout was "Black Myth: Wukong," an electrifying ensemble piece bridging myth and modernity with cinematic grandeur. The European musicians were impressed by its emotional intensity and musical complexity. Its seamless fusion of traditional Chinese motifs with contemporary orchestration left a lasting impression on the audience.

The "Black Myth: Wukong” ensemble piece is conducted by Long Guohong. (Photo/Yang Qian)

"This must be an unforgettable concert in my life," said Wang. "Music dissolves borders. Tonight, Guizhou's mountains and Europe's rivers flowed together into western minds."

For Guizhou's musicians, the collaboration was equally transformative. "Working with European musicians opened new doors," said Yang, a celebrated Dong singer. "Their techniques, their phrasing. It's inspired me to explore fresh ways to preserve and innovate our folk traditions."

Long Guohong, a national first-class composer and conductor in China, echoed the sentiment: "This was a rare chance to both showcase Guizhou's musical heritage and learn from European artistry. The musical dialogue we've started tonight will resonate far beyond this stage."

While the concert ended, another chapter will begin. Later this year, 20 Guizhou musicians will travel to London for a reciprocal performance, bringing the province's ethnic melodies to British audiences. "We're not just sharing music," said a musician from the Guizhou Cultural and Performing Arts Industry Group Co., Ltd. "We're telling China's story through sound, one note at a time."

As the final applause faded, one image remained etched in memory: all the musicians from both sides standing together on stage, warmly embracing and sharing the pure joy of their performances.

