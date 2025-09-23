Chinese music, dance light up Bern's old city plaza

Xinhua) 10:17, September 23, 2025

BERN, Switzerland, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Under a freshly cleared Sunday sky at Waisenhausplatz in Bern, Switzerland, the "Hello! China" cultural and tourism promotion event drew crowds with a vibrant showcase of Chinese music and dance.

Students from the Huaxia Chinese School Bern opened with the serene Hulusi piece Blue and White Porcelain, setting a graceful tone. The evening soared as the Hangzhou Opera and Dance Drama Theater's "Xizi's National Music" ensemble energized the plaza with New Horse Racing, One Night in Beijing and Song of Wine Celebration.

Cui Ke, counselor at the Chinese Embassy and director of the China Cultural Center in Bern, said the event was the center's first major outdoor public program since its July opening. The aim was to bring together cultural and tourism elements to "help the people of China and Switzerland better understand each other and strengthen people-to-people bonds," Cui said.

The performances struck a chord with international visitors. Swiss piano designer Stephan Mohler said the ensemble's artistry "deeply resonated" with him. Turkish music lover Azat Cetin not only watched from the front row but also joined in an impromptu guitar-pipa duet, delighting the audience with an "East-meets-West" moment.

As performances ended, visitors still lingered at exhibits and hands-on cultural booths.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)