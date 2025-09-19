Chinese choirs perform in Switzerland to mark 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Xinhua) 09:43, September 19, 2025

MORGES, Switzerland, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese folk classic Jasmine Flower echoed through Morges Temple on the shores of Lake Geneva on Wednesday as "the Voices of Peace" concert celebrated the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Switzerland.

Drawing audience from Switzerland, France, Germany and Italy, the Beijing Qingzhou Choir and the Lidong Choir performed together, presenting an ode Jian Jia from China's ancient Shijing (The Book of Songs), as well as In the Depths of the Temple, a well-known duet from Georges Bizet's opera The Pearl Fishers.

Tibor Savoldelli, a Swiss audience member, told Xinhua that the concert was an excellent opportunity for cultural exchanges between China and Switzerland and that the beautiful venue symbolized peace and promoted mutual understanding and cooperation between the two countries.

Swiss citizen Feriz Imeri said the concert not only showed the Swiss but also the world that China values peace and understanding.

Zhao Yuan, artistic director of the concert, told Xinhua that the Voice of Peace concert once again proved that music is the common language of humanity. "It may bring warmth and lasting power to unite humanity and build lasting peace," he said.

The concert was part of the first Europe-China Youth Peace Forum convened Monday, which brought together young people around the globe to discuss global peace.

