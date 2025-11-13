Musical talent show launched in Kenya to boost Africa-China cultural exchanges

This photo taken on Nov. 11, 2025 shows the launching ceremony of the musical talent show "Sing for Africa" held in Nairobi, Kenya. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

NAIROBI, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- The launching ceremony of a musical talent show dubbed "Sing for Africa" was held Tuesday in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, aiming to nurture local musical talents and boost Africa-China cultural exchanges.

The show, a collaboration between China's Hunan TV International and Kenya's Royal Media Services, features open auditions, knockout stages, and a grand finale showcasing exceptional musical talent in Kenya and the wider East African region.

Beyond entertainment, the program also seeks to build a solid platform for cross-cultural dialogue, while encouraging Africa's top musical talents to venture onto the global stage and use their lyrics to deepen cultural bonds with China.

Zhang Zhizhong, minister counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Kenya, said that the "Sing for Africa" program offers a dynamic platform to transform Kenyan talents' potential into reality, their creativity into opportunity, and their passion into sustainable creative careers.

Zhang expressed the hope that "Sing for Africa" would stand as a shining symbol of China-Kenya win-win cooperation in the creative economy, generating even more cooperation opportunities and broadening the areas of cooperation in the near future.

Bernard Ngotho, deputy director for youth innovations and talent development in Kenya's Ministry of Youth Affairs, the Creative Economy and Sports, said the launch of the talent show marked a new milestone in promoting Africa's creative expression, youth innovation, and friendship with China.

"Indeed, 'Sing for Africa' is more than a music talent show. It is a cultural bridge, a dialogue of creativity, and a celebration of Africa's youthful rhythm and spirit," Ngotho said.

Zhao Chengxin, director general of the Information Office of China's Hunan Provincial People's Government, said the musical talent show will boost the artistic potential of African and Chinese youth through competition, joint production, and exchange visits.

"As a result of the program, a solid foundation for a bright future of Sino-African friendship and cultural understanding will be established," Zhao added.

Violetta Ngina, senior television producer of Royal Media Services, said there will be exchanges of culture and talent. "Both of us are benefiting as we come up with this project that showcases the talents of young people. It is a win-win for us."

