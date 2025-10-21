Chinese-American pianist wins 19th Chopin International Piano Competition

WARSAW, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- Eric Lu, a 27-year-old Chinese-American pianist, has won the 19th Chopin International Piano Competition held in Warsaw, Poland, the competition's jury announced early Tuesday.

In October 2015, 17-year-old Lu won the fourth prize at the 17th edition of the Chopin Piano Competition in Warsaw.

Kevin Chen, representing Canada, took second place. Chinese pianist Wang Zitong won third place. Sixteen-year-old Chinese pianist Lyu Tianyao and Japanese pianist Shiori Kuwahara won the fourth prize.

The final round of the competition took place at the National Philharmonic in Warsaw from Saturday to Monday, with three out of eleven finalists from China.

The Chopin International Piano Competition, held every 5 years in Warsaw, is one of the world's most prestigious and influential piano competitions that is organized by the Fryderyk Chopin Institute.

