Chinese, European musicians stage concert in London for cultural exchange

People's Daily Online) 14:37, September 30, 2025

The concert "My Music Paradise," exclusively sponsored by Kweichow Moutai Co., Ltd., was held at the Royal Academy of Music in London, the U.K., on the evening of Sept. 28, 2025. Musicians from Guizhou Cultural and Performing Arts Industry Group Co., Ltd. in southwest China's Guizhou Province, and their European counterparts joined hands on stage to perform, adding a new chapter to the story of cultural exchange between China and Europe.

More than 300 guests from political, business, cultural, and artistic circles in both countries gathered for the occasion.

A concert is held at the Royal Academy of Music in London, the U.K., on the evening of Sept. 28, 2025. (Photo/Yang Haopeng)

The concert was part of the "My Music Paradise--China Europe Young Musicians Art Exchange Global Communication Initiative." In July, six European musicians visited villages in Guizhou, where they experienced the beauty of the antiphonal songs of the Miao ethnic group and the Grand Song of the Dong ethnic group, immersed themselves in local traditions, and worked with local musicians to explore modern expressions of traditional music. They also joined a concert in Guizhou.

The concert in London was divided into two halves, blending Chinese folk instruments with elements of Western classical music. The first half was performed by Guizhou musicians and the second half was led by European musicians.

A concert is held at the Royal Academy of Music in London, the U.K., on the evening of Sept. 28, 2025. (Photo/Yang Haopeng)

A highlight of the evening was a song jointly performed by Chinese and European musicians. It was composed by Italian composer Andrea Granitzio after his July trip to Guizhou. Inspired by Guizhou's landscapes and culture, and infused with the sounds of Dong Grand Songs and the chime of Miao silver ornaments, the work captivated the audience, who responded with prolonged applause.

Members of the Ulysses Symphony Orchestra, London, the U.K., join hands with their counterparts from the Guizhou Cultural and Performing Arts Industry Group Co., Ltd. to present a song composed by Italian composer Andrea Granitzio after his July trip to southwest China's Guizhou Province, at the Royal Academy of Music in London, on the evening of Sept. 28, 2025. (Photo/Yang Haopeng)

The concert also featured an honor presentation ceremony, with 20 Guizhou musicians and six European musicians awarded the title of "China-Europe Music Ambassadors" in acknowledgment of their role in promoting cultural exchange through music.

British tenor Thomas Lidgley said the performance brought back cherished memories of his summer in Guizhou and once again moved him with the beauty of the region's ethnic music.

Chinese composer and conductor Long Guohong expressed that the concert showcased the unique charm of Guizhou and Chinese music, telling China's stories through melody and fostering cultural integration between East and West.

The two-and-a-half-hour concert was a feast for the senses. Alongside the performance, a Kweichow Moutai showcase invited guests to discover the brand's rich craftsmanship and heritage, while a tasting session offered an immersive journey of flavor. Kweichow Moutai is China's leading liquor maker.

Guests taste liquor produced by Kweichow Moutai at the Royal Academy of Music in London, the U.K., on the evening of Sept. 28, 2025. (Photo/Xu Liang)

John McLean, chairman of the China-Britain Business Development Centre, praised the experience after tasting Moutai. Moutai is not just a spirit, it is a distillation of history and culture. Its rich flavor and distinctive aroma left a deep impression, as if one could feel the spirit of Guizhou's mountains and rivers and the devotion of its craftsmen, he said.

John McLean, chairman of the China-Britain Business Development Centre, speaks at the Royal Academy of Music in London, the U.K., on the evening of Sept. 28, 2025. (Photo/Liu Yang)

The event was hosted by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Guizhou Provincial Committee and Guizhou Cultural and Performing Arts Industry Group Co., Ltd., with support from the Chinese Embassy in the UK, the Royal Academy of Music, the UK-China Performing Arts Society, and Kweichow Moutai Co., Ltd.

