Marriage registration service station set up as world's highest bridge inaugurated in Guizhou, SW China

Xinhua) 16:17, September 29, 2025

Couples pose for a group photo on the terrace of Yundu service area near the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in Zhenfeng County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, the world's highest bridge, opened to traffic Sunday morning in southwest China's Guizhou Province, slashing travel time across a deep canyon from two hours to just two minutes after three years of construction.

On the same day, a marriage registration service station set up at the Yundu service area near the bridge was also officially opened. Many couples came to register for marriage to embark on a new journey with the bridge.

Spanning the Huajiang Grand Canyon, dubbed "the Earth's crack," the 2,890-meter-long structure is the latest addition to the rapidly expanding infrastructure network of the world's second-largest economy.

A staff member makes marriage certificates for a couple at a marriage registration service station near the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in Zhenfeng County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

The newlyweds receive an interview at the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

The newlyweds who have obtained their marriage certificates pose for a photo on the terrace of Yundu service area near the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in Zhenfeng County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

A couple register for marriage at a marriage registration service station near the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in Zhenfeng County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Newlyweds pose for photos at the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

