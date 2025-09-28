World's highest bridges in China become a magnet for extreme sports enthusiasts

Xinhua) 14:30, September 28, 2025

Russian jumper Aleksandr Dobychin participates in the 2025 International High Bridge Extreme Sports Invitational Tournament in Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 26, 2025. (Xinhua)

GUIYANG, China, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- What draws extreme sports enthusiasts to the remote mountains of southwest China's Guizhou Province? The answer lies in its world-class bridges spanning deep gorges.

Since Tuesday, 31 top athletes from 21 countries and regions - including China, Russia and Italy, have been on a one-week tour to Guizhou for the 2025 International High Bridge Extreme Sports Invitational Tournament.

"This is my fourth time in China, and my third time in Liupanshui City," said 35-year-old Russian jumper Aleksandr Dobychin, standing at the starting point of the Beipanjiang Bridge in Liupanshui City.

With 5,500 skydives and 800 Base jumps under his belt, he is no stranger to China. This year, he competed at both the Beipanjiang Bridge and the Baling River Bridge. However, the newly added Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge - the world's tallest - has made him especially excited.

The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge is 2,890 meters long with a main span of 1,420 meters. Rising 625 meters above the river, it will become both the tallest bridge in the world and the one with the largest span built in a mountainous area, according to the provincial government.

"Jumping from these record-breaking bridges is a unique experience," said Dobychin.

As a full-time instructor, he took safety seriously. "I always feel nervous before a jump since there are no second chances in extreme sports," he said.

He also enjoyed the chance to connect with international athletes in China. "Every year, new faces join. The sport is growing so fast in China," he said.

BASE jumping requires athletes to leap from fixed objects at low heights, deploying parachutes within seconds and landing with precision.

Thanks to its dramatic natural landscape and world-class bridges, Guizhou has become an ideal venue for BASE jumping and other extreme sports events. With a rich variety of bridges, the province is reputed as a "museum of world bridges."

On a drizzly day atop the Baling River Bridge, 63-year-old Yasuhiro Kubo and his 26-year-old daughter Anika Kubo shared a smile as they tightened each other's parachutes.

"I love China!" yelled the father. "I love Guizhou!" replied the daughter before they leaped hand in hand into the clouds.

With 43 years of jumping experience, Yasuhiro has witnessed China's development firsthand. "When I first came to China 35 years ago, the streets were full of bicycles. Now, high-speed trains and expressways connect everything. The change is incredible," he said.

For Anika, who started jumping in 2020, the sport has evolved from a thrill into a form of meditation. "When I stood at the edge, legs shaking, the world went quiet. It's just me and the sky," she said.

Her father taught her not only technique, but also the mindset, she said. "To jump is brave, and not to jump is also brave," she added.

The athletes will head to the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge on Sunday for their next challenge when the bridge opens to traffic.

Ivy Kwon, a 33-year-old South Korean BASE jumper, noted that China's super-high bridges offer enough airtime for extra maneuvers, helping her feel more relaxed midair. She couldn't wait to jumping from the new bridge.

The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge was designed with sports in mind from the beginning. Beyond observation decks, facilities for paragliding, cable-free bungee jumping, and high-altitude running tracks are being tested and expanded, blending engineering with sports and tourism.

Zhu Junhua, an official from the provincial sports bureau, said the province plans to continue integrating extreme sports with its iconic bridges, allowing enthusiasts to experience both the area's natural beauty and world-class bridges in one unforgettable adventure.

Anika Kubo and her father Yasuhiro Kubo react during the 2025 International High Bridge Extreme Sports Invitational Tournament in Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 26, 2025. (Xinhua)

South Korean Jumper Ivy Kwon participates in the 2025 International High Bridge Extreme Sports Invitational Tournament in Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 26, 2025. (Xinhua)

Anika Kubo reacts during the 2025 International High Bridge Extreme Sports Invitational Tournament in Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 26, 2025. (Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)