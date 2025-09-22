Dozens hospitalized for suspected food poisoning in SW China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 13:18, September 22, 2025

GUIYANG, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- A suspected food poisoning incident has occurred in Xishui County in the city of Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, resulting in dozens of people, including children, being hospitalized as of 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Those hospitalized showed abnormal liver and kidney function after eating sandwiches produced by a local food factory. The factory has eight stores in the county, and 208 sandwiches of the batch in question had been sold. Twenty-nine were recalled, leaving 179 actually sold.

Family members of the patients said that since the incident occurred on Sept. 18, most patients have been treated at a local hospital, while some have been transferred to hospitals outside the county.

Local authorities in Xishui stated that the stores involved have been suspended from operating, while patient treatment, epidemiological investigations and sample testing are currently underway.

