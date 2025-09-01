New semester for primary, secondary schools kicks off in Guizhou

Xinhua) 15:31, September 01, 2025

Students arrive at a primary school in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 1, 2025. The new semester for primary and secondary schools kicked off in many parts of China on Monday. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Students arrive at a primary school in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 1, 2025. The new semester for primary and secondary schools kicked off in many parts of China on Monday. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Students arrive at a primary school in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 1, 2025. The new semester for primary and secondary schools kicked off in many parts of China on Monday. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Students arrive at a primary school in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 1, 2025. The new semester for primary and secondary schools kicked off in many parts of China on Monday. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Students arrive at a primary school in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 1, 2025. The new semester for primary and secondary schools kicked off in many parts of China on Monday. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

A student arrives at a primary school in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 1, 2025. The new semester for primary and secondary schools kicked off in many parts of China on Monday. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Students arrive at a primary school in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 1, 2025. The new semester for primary and secondary schools kicked off in many parts of China on Monday. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)