People enjoy themselves in Luodian County, China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 09:07, August 13, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 12, 2025 shows tourists taking boat tours at the Daxiaojing scenic spot in Luodian County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Luodian County in recent years has continuously upgraded its infrastructure and optimized its tourism service system, transforming its abundant mountain and water resources into tourist attractions. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Children play with water at the Daxiaojing scenic spot in Luodian County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Aug. 12, 2025. Luodian County in recent years has continuously upgraded its infrastructure and optimized its tourism service system, transforming its abundant mountain and water resources into tourist attractions. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 12, 2025 shows a view of the Daxiaojing scenic spot in Luodian County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Luodian County in recent years has continuously upgraded its infrastructure and optimized its tourism service system, transforming its abundant mountain and water resources into tourist attractions. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Tourists play with water at the Daxiaojing scenic spot in Luodian County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Aug. 12, 2025. Luodian County in recent years has continuously upgraded its infrastructure and optimized its tourism service system, transforming its abundant mountain and water resources into tourist attractions. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

