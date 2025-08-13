People enjoy themselves in Luodian County, China's Guizhou
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 12, 2025 shows tourists taking boat tours at the Daxiaojing scenic spot in Luodian County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Luodian County in recent years has continuously upgraded its infrastructure and optimized its tourism service system, transforming its abundant mountain and water resources into tourist attractions. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
Children play with water at the Daxiaojing scenic spot in Luodian County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Aug. 12, 2025. Luodian County in recent years has continuously upgraded its infrastructure and optimized its tourism service system, transforming its abundant mountain and water resources into tourist attractions. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 12, 2025 shows tourists taking boat tours at the Daxiaojing scenic spot in Luodian County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Luodian County in recent years has continuously upgraded its infrastructure and optimized its tourism service system, transforming its abundant mountain and water resources into tourist attractions. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 12, 2025 shows a view of the Daxiaojing scenic spot in Luodian County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Luodian County in recent years has continuously upgraded its infrastructure and optimized its tourism service system, transforming its abundant mountain and water resources into tourist attractions. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 12, 2025 shows tourists taking boat tours at the Daxiaojing scenic spot in Luodian County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Luodian County in recent years has continuously upgraded its infrastructure and optimized its tourism service system, transforming its abundant mountain and water resources into tourist attractions. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 12, 2025 shows a view of the Daxiaojing scenic spot in Luodian County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Luodian County in recent years has continuously upgraded its infrastructure and optimized its tourism service system, transforming its abundant mountain and water resources into tourist attractions. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
Tourists play with water at the Daxiaojing scenic spot in Luodian County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Aug. 12, 2025. Luodian County in recent years has continuously upgraded its infrastructure and optimized its tourism service system, transforming its abundant mountain and water resources into tourist attractions. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 12, 2025 shows a view of the Daxiaojing scenic spot in Luodian County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Luodian County in recent years has continuously upgraded its infrastructure and optimized its tourism service system, transforming its abundant mountain and water resources into tourist attractions. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Trending in China | Tangy heat from Guizhou: Sour fish soup
- Feature: Outdoor sports fuel summer economy amid karst landscapes in China
- Guizhou in SW China advances clean energy with new comprehensive base
- Actors stage Dixi opera performance in China's Guizhou
- SW China's Guizhou attracts tourists during peak summer travel season
- Scenery of Yaochi Park in Liupanshui, China's Guizhou
- Restart ceremony of "Village Super League" staged in Guizhou
- People raft in inflatable boats on Luobei River in Guizhou
- In pics: opening ceremony of dragon boat race in China's Guizhou
- Explore Dong villages in SW China's Guizhou
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.