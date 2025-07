People raft in inflatable boats on Luobei River in Guizhou

Xinhua) 10:33, July 24, 2025

This photo taken on July 21, 2025 shows people rafting in an inflatable boat on Luobei River in Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 21, 2025 shows people rafting in an inflatable boat on Luobei River in Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 21, 2025 shows people rafting in inflatable boats on Luobei River in Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

This photo taken on July 21, 2025 shows people rafting in an inflatable boat on Luobei River in Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 21, 2025 shows people rafting in an inflatable boat on Luobei River in Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 21, 2025 shows people rafting in an inflatable boat on Luobei River in Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

This photo taken on July 21, 2025 shows people rafting in inflatable boats on Luobei River in Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 21, 2025 shows people rafting in an inflatable boat on Luobei River in Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 21, 2025 shows people rafting in an inflatable boat on Luobei River in Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 21, 2025 shows people rafting in an inflatable boat on Luobei River in Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 21, 2025 shows people rafting in an inflatable boat on Luobei River in Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 21, 2025 shows people rafting in an inflatable boat on Luobei River in Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 21, 2025 shows people rafting in an inflatable boat on Luobei River in Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 21, 2025 shows people rafting in an inflatable boat on Luobei River in Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)