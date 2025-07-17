How does a rural town near FAST boom?

This photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows people visiting a planetarium in Kedu Town, Pingtang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

GUIYANG, July 16 (Xinhua) -- China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST), the world's largest single-dish and most sensitive radio telescope, locates in a naturally deep and round karst depression in southwest China's Guizhou Province.

In 2007, Pingtang County launched a relocation program that involved 6,653 rural residents from Kedu and Tangbian townships. The program was implemented in order to prepare for the construction of the FAST, which was completed in 2016 and started formal operations in 2020.

From September 2015, Kedu Township started a plan to transform itself into an astronomy-themed town, taking advantage of its proximity to the FAST. Many relocated rural residents have found jobs or started their own businesses in the town.

Tourist service facilities, along with job opportunities of handsome pay, have been mushrooming as more and more astronomy lovers flock here over the years.

This photo taken on July 9, 2025 shows an owner of a homestay hanging an astronaut-shaped decoration onto the wall at the "Astronomy Town" in Kedu Town, Pingtang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone panoramic photo taken on July 9, 2025 shows the "Astronomy Town" in Kedu Town, Pingtang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows a view at the "Astronomy Town" in Kedu Town, Pingtang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This photo taken on July 9, 2025 shows a family posing for a photo with a crescent-shaped decoration at a homestay at the "Astronomy Town" in Kedu Town, Pingtang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows visitors watching a newsreel on FAST at a memorial hall to Chinese astronomer Nan Rendong at "Astronomy Town" in Kedu Town, Pingtang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Qiu Shaoyu/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 9, 2025 shows a homestay owner making bed in her homestay of the "Astronomy Town" in Kedu Town, Pingtang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This photo taken on July 9, 2025 shows visitors about to have a meal at a food court of the "Astronomy Town" in Kedu Town, Pingtang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows a staff member explaining an exhibit for visitors at a planetarium in Kedu Town, Pingtang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This photo taken on July 9, 2025 shows visitors observing stars with a telescope of a homestay at the "Astronomy Town" in Kedu Town, Pingtang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This photo taken on July 9, 2025 shows visitors having a meal at a restaurant of the "Astronomy Town" in Kedu Town, Pingtang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 9, 2025 shows a view at the "Astronomy Town" in Kedu Town, Pingtang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

