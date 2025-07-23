In pics: opening ceremony of dragon boat race in China's Guizhou
An aerial drone photo taken on July 22, 2025 shows the opening ceremony of a dragon boat race in Zhenyuan ancient town, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province.
Ten dragon boat teams from across China compete in a two-day race on the Wuyang River, while cultural activities such as intangible cultural heritage exhibitions and folk performances are held alongside the event. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 22, 2025 shows dragon boat teams competing in a dragon boat race in Zhenyuan ancient town, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province.
Dragon boat teams compete in a dragon boat race in Zhenyuan ancient town, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 22, 2025.
Dragon boat teams compete in a dragon boat race in Zhenyuan ancient town, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 22, 2025.
People watch a dragon boat race in Zhenyuan ancient town, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 22, 2025.
Local residents take part in a folk performance in Zhenyuan ancient town, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 22, 2025.
Local residents take part in a folk performance in Zhenyuan ancient town, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 22, 2025.
