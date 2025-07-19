Celebrations for Torch Festival of Yi ethnic group kick off in Liupanshui, China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 16:07, July 19, 2025

Artists perform at the celebration for the Torch Festival of Yi ethnic group held in Shuicheng District of Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 18, 2025. Celebrations for the Torch Festival of Yi ethnic group kicked off on Friday at a tourist resort in Shuicheng District of Liupanshui, attracting tourists from across the country. A series of related activities will also take place here on or before Aug. 17. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

