Rural living environment improved in China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 13:48, July 19, 2025

A villager cleans an alley in front of her house at Qinghua Village of Tianzhu County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 15, 2025. In recent years, Tianzhu County has boosted rural revitalization by improving residents' living environment. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A villager drives a tricycle on a road in Gaoniang Village of Tianzhu County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 16, 2025. In recent years, Tianzhu County has boosted rural revitalization by improving residents' living environment. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 16, 2025 shows the sewage disposal system in Gaoniang Village of Tianzhu County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. In recent years, Tianzhu County has boosted rural revitalization by improving residents' living environment. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A villager dries grains at a square in Sanmentang Village of Tianzhu County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 15, 2025. In recent years, Tianzhu County has boosted rural revitalization by improving residents' living environment. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 16, 2025 shows the sewage disposal system of Gaoniang Village of Tianzhu County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. In recent years, Tianzhu County has boosted rural revitalization by improving residents' living environment. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 15, 2025 shows the scenery of Sanmentang Village of Tianzhu County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. In recent years, Tianzhu County has boosted rural revitalization by improving residents' living environment. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Tourists play at a square in Sanmentang Village of Tianzhu County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 15, 2025. In recent years, Tianzhu County has boosted rural revitalization by improving residents' living environment. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 16, 2025 shows the scenery of Gaoniang Township of Tianzhu County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. In recent years, Tianzhu County has boosted rural revitalization by improving residents' living environment. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A villager picks vegetables at a garden outside her house in Gaoniang Village of Tianzhu County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 16, 2025. In recent years, Tianzhu County has boosted rural revitalization by improving residents' living environment. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 15, 2025 shows the scenery of Qinghua Village of Tianzhu County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. In recent years, Tianzhu County has boosted rural revitalization by improving residents' living environment. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 15, 2025 shows the scenery of Sanmentang Village of Tianzhu County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. In recent years, Tianzhu County has boosted rural revitalization by improving residents' living environment. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A villager cleans a courtyard in Gaoniang Village of Tianzhu County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 16, 2025. In recent years, Tianzhu County has boosted rural revitalization by improving residents' living environment. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 16, 2025 shows the scenery of Gaoniang Township of Tianzhu County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. In recent years, Tianzhu County has boosted rural revitalization by improving residents' living environment. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Villagers rest in an alley in Sanmentang Village of Tianzhu County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 15, 2025. In recent years, Tianzhu County has boosted rural revitalization by improving residents' living environment. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 15, 2025 shows villagers cleaning an alley in Qinghua Village of Tianzhu County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. In recent years, Tianzhu County has boosted rural revitalization by improving residents' living environment. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

