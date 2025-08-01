SW China's Guizhou attracts tourists during peak summer travel season

Xinhua) 08:53, August 01, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on July 30, 2025 shows people visiting Jiaxiu tower scenic area in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province. Guizhou Province, with its cool climate and rich tourism resources, attracts tourists from all over the country during the peak summer travel season. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

