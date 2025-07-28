Restart ceremony of "Village Super League" staged in Guizhou

An aerial drone photo taken on July 26 shows the restart ceremony of the "Village Super League," also known as Cun Chao, staged in Rongjiang County, Guizhou Province in southwest China. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Tourists and cheerleading squad in ethnic costumes pose for photo during the restart ceremony of the "Village Super League," also known as Cun Chao, staged in Rongjiang County, Guizhou Province in southwest China, July 26, 2025. (Photo by Long Jianrui/Xinhua)

Roberto Baggio (R) and Roberto Carlos (L) attend the "Village Super League," also known as Cun Chao, staged in Rongjiang County, Guizhou Province in southwest China, July 26, 2025. (Photo by Long Jianrui/Xinhua)

Cheerleading squad in ethnic costumes attend the restart ceremony of the "Village Super League," also known as Cun Chao, staged in Rongjiang County, Guizhou Province in southwest China, July 26, 2025. (Photo by Long Jianrui/Xinhua)

