Actors stage Dixi opera performance in China's Guizhou
Actors stage a Dixi opera performance at the Miaoling Tunpu scenic area in Xixiu District of Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 2, 2025. Anshun Dixi Opera is an important part of Tunpu culture dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). The opera has been listed as a national intangible cultural heritage item in 2006. (Photo by Chen Xi/Xinhua)
Actors stage a Dixi opera performance at the Miaoling Tunpu scenic area in Xixiu District of Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 2, 2025. Anshun Dixi Opera is an important part of Tunpu culture dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). The opera has been listed as a national intangible cultural heritage item in 2006. (Photo by Hu Panxue/Xinhua)
Actors stage a Dixi opera performance at the Miaoling Tunpu scenic area in Xixiu District of Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 2, 2025. Anshun Dixi Opera is an important part of Tunpu culture dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). The opera has been listed as a national intangible cultural heritage item in 2006. (Photo by Hu Panxue/Xinhua)
Actors stage a Dixi opera performance at the Miaoling Tunpu scenic area in Xixiu District of Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 2, 2025. Anshun Dixi Opera is an important part of Tunpu culture dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). The opera has been listed as a national intangible cultural heritage item in 2006. (Photo by Fan Hui/Xinhua)
Actors take part in a Dixi opera parade at the Miaoling Tunpu scenic area in Xixiu District of Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 2, 2025. Anshun Dixi Opera is an important part of Tunpu culture dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). The opera has been listed as a national intangible cultural heritage item in 2006. (Photo by Chen Xi/Xinhua)
Actors take part in a Dixi opera parade at the Miaoling Tunpu scenic area in Xixiu District of Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 2, 2025. Anshun Dixi Opera is an important part of Tunpu culture dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). The opera has been listed as a national intangible cultural heritage item in 2006. (Photo by Fan Hui/Xinhua)
Photos
