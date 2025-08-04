Actors stage Dixi opera performance in China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 09:43, August 04, 2025

Actors stage a Dixi opera performance at the Miaoling Tunpu scenic area in Xixiu District of Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 2, 2025. Anshun Dixi Opera is an important part of Tunpu culture dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). The opera has been listed as a national intangible cultural heritage item in 2006. (Photo by Chen Xi/Xinhua)

Actors stage a Dixi opera performance at the Miaoling Tunpu scenic area in Xixiu District of Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 2, 2025. Anshun Dixi Opera is an important part of Tunpu culture dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). The opera has been listed as a national intangible cultural heritage item in 2006. (Photo by Hu Panxue/Xinhua)

Actors stage a Dixi opera performance at the Miaoling Tunpu scenic area in Xixiu District of Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 2, 2025. Anshun Dixi Opera is an important part of Tunpu culture dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). The opera has been listed as a national intangible cultural heritage item in 2006. (Photo by Hu Panxue/Xinhua)

Actors stage a Dixi opera performance at the Miaoling Tunpu scenic area in Xixiu District of Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 2, 2025. Anshun Dixi Opera is an important part of Tunpu culture dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). The opera has been listed as a national intangible cultural heritage item in 2006. (Photo by Fan Hui/Xinhua)

Actors take part in a Dixi opera parade at the Miaoling Tunpu scenic area in Xixiu District of Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 2, 2025. Anshun Dixi Opera is an important part of Tunpu culture dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). The opera has been listed as a national intangible cultural heritage item in 2006. (Photo by Chen Xi/Xinhua)

Actors take part in a Dixi opera parade at the Miaoling Tunpu scenic area in Xixiu District of Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 2, 2025. Anshun Dixi Opera is an important part of Tunpu culture dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). The opera has been listed as a national intangible cultural heritage item in 2006. (Photo by Fan Hui/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)