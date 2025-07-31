Folk artist showcases her spectacular acrobatic skills

(People's Daily App) 16:37, July 31, 2025

Masters often walk among us unnoticed. Watch this folk artist showcase her spectacular acrobatic skills in a courtyard, bringing the Daomadan, the iconic female warrior role in traditional Chinese operas, vividly to life.

(Produced by Zhu Yurou and intern Zhao Liyuan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)