Spear mastery in Wu Opera

(People's Daily App) 16:51, July 14, 2025

Witness the breathtaking artistry of a Wudan (martial female) role in the Wu Opera "Legend of the Green Snake" as she flawlessly executes spear techniques with remarkable fluidity and precision. Wu Opera, also called Jinhua Opera, is a traditional opera style from Zhejiang Province with a history of over 500 years. It was included in China's national intangible cultural heritage list in 2008.

