Spear mastery in Wu Opera
(People's Daily App) 16:51, July 14, 2025
Witness the breathtaking artistry of a Wudan (martial female) role in the Wu Opera "Legend of the Green Snake" as she flawlessly executes spear techniques with remarkable fluidity and precision. Wu Opera, also called Jinhua Opera, is a traditional opera style from Zhejiang Province with a history of over 500 years. It was included in China's national intangible cultural heritage list in 2008.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's NCPA to present Mozart opera "Le Nozze di Figaro"
- Feature: Chinese opera performance brings cultural exchange to central Vietnam
- Chinese opera performed in central Vietnam
- Wu Opera's 'double magic'
- 6-year-old's Peking Opera practice
- Young actors imbue old art of Qunqu opera with modernity in central China's Hunan
- Peking Opera Gala staged at Civic Theater in New Zealand
- Stunning face and costume change
- Chinese Opera Season 2025 kicks off in Vienna
- Cantonese Opera show held in Macao to celebrate 2nd day of 2nd month in Chinese lunar calender
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.