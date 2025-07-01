Feature: Chinese opera performance brings cultural exchange to central Vietnam

Xinhua) July 1

HUE, Vietnam, July 1 (Xinhua) -- A traditional Chinese opera performance was staged on Sunday at the Royal Theater inside the Imperial City of Hue, a former imperial capital in central Vietnam, offering local audiences a glimpse into China's classical performing arts.

Presented by a troupe from China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, the event was part of a broader cultural exchange initiative between Vietnam and China.

The performance featured live traditional music, elaborate costumes, stylized gestures, and scenes drawn from various forms of Chinese opera.

The show attracted a diverse audience of Vietnamese and Chinese officials, artists, students, and residents, who gathered at one of Hue's historic cultural venues.

Nguyen Van Phuc, director of the Hue Department of Foreign Affairs, said the performance was impressive and showcased the cultural richness of Guangxi and China as a whole.

The atmosphere in the theater was marked by attentiveness and appreciation, as performers delivered scenes from classical stories using distinct vocal techniques and symbolic movement.

Among the audience was Le Ngoc, vice director of the Institute of National Cultural Heritage in Vietnam, who had also helped coordinate the program.

She emphasized the importance of such events as a platform for collaboration between artists, adding, "I believe this is an important bridge for cultural cooperation between the two sides, helping foster close ties between artists from both countries."

For performers like Huang Juncheng, a Chinese traditional opera actor, the experience in Hue was a form of cultural exchange.

Huang appeared in the role of Guan Yu, a famous general from China's Three Kingdoms period, in the traditional opera Huarong Pass, which depicts a well-known episode from the historical novel Romance of the Three Kingdoms.

He said the character of Guan Yu is also highly respected in Vietnam, reflecting the shared cultural values between the two countries.

He noted that Guan Yu is seen as a symbol of loyalty, bravery, and righteousness, adding that these values carry meanings across generations and borders.

"So whether it is the Chinese people or the Vietnamese people worshipping Guan Yu, they are expressing their sense of responsibility to themselves, their family, and their country," he said.

In the audience, many students and young locals were experiencing Chinese opera live for the first time.

"These acts were beautiful and meaningful," said Phan The Dai Uy, a university student in Hue. "They broadened my horizons and reflected international cultural exchange."

