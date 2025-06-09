We Are China

6-year-old's Peking Opera practice

(People's Daily App) 13:04, June 09, 2025

A 6-year-old girl practices traditional Peking Opera at home – every movement and gesture is full of confidence, dexterity, and radiant charm.

