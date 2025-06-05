Young actors imbue old art of Qunqu opera with modernity in central China's Hunan

Xinhua) 15:41, June 05, 2025

Actress Ou Longjuan (front) takes basic training at the practice room of the Hunan Kunqu Opera Troupe in Beihu District of Chenzhou City in central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2025.

The centuries-old Kunqu Opera has been listed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as an intangible cultural heritage. In recent years, the Hunan Kunqu Opera Troupe managed to cultivate a good number of outstanding young actors through professional training programs and community outreach campaigns, bringing this olden art into the attention and affection of a growing base of youngsters. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Actresses take basic training at the practice room of the Hunan Kunqu Opera Troupe in Beihu District of Chenzhou City in central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2025.

Actress Wang Limei (R, front) helps a young actress take basic training at the practice room of the Hunan Kunqu Opera Troupe in Beihu District of Chenzhou City in central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2025.

Actresses take basic training at the practice room of the Hunan Kunqu Opera Troupe in Beihu District of Chenzhou City in central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2025.

Actress Liu Jie (R) gets prepared before a performance at the dressing room of the Hunan Kunqu Opera Troupe in Beihu District of Chenzhou City in central China's Hunan Province, June 3, 2025.

Actress Lei Lili puts on makeup before a performance at the dressing room of the Hunan Kunqu Opera Troupe in Beihu District of Chenzhou City in central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2025.

Actor Cai Junkai tidies up the costume at the practice room of the Hunan Kunqu Opera Troupe in Beihu District of Chenzhou City in central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2025.

Actress Cao Jingxia practices long sleeve maneuver skill at a small theater of the Hunan Kunqu Opera Troupe in Beihu District of Chenzhou City in central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2025.

Actresses from the Hunan Kunqu Opera Troupe lead the fans as they try themselves with Kunqu Opera performance at a community in Beihu District of Chenzhou City in central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2025.

Actress Xu Ying practices balancing skill at a small theater of the Hunan Kunqu Opera Troupe in Beihu District of Chenzhou City in central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2025.

Actress Liu Jie (L) instructs young actresses during a rehearsal at a small theater of the Hunan Kunqu Opera Troupe in Beihu District of Chenzhou City in central China's Hunan Province, June 3, 2025.

Actress Wang Limei (R, back) helps a young actress take basic training at the practice room of the Hunan Kunqu Opera Troupe in Beihu District of Chenzhou City in central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2025.

Actors practice at the yard of Hunan Kunqu Opera Troupe in Beihu District of Chenzhou City in central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2025.

Actor Liao Maoxin (front) takes basic training at the practice room of the Hunan Kunqu Opera Troupe in Beihu District of Chenzhou City in central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2025.

