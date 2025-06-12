Home>>
Wu Opera's 'double magic'
(People's Daily App) 15:17, June 12, 2025
Don't blink! Chinese Wu Opera performer dazzles the audience with masterful skill of instant face and costume change in the theatrical adaptation of Monkey King subduing the white bone demon—a story from the Chinese classical novel Journey to the West.
