China's NCPA to present Mozart opera "Le Nozze di Figaro"

Xinhua) 13:19, July 07, 2025

BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese adaptation of "Le Nozze di Figaro," one of the most famous operas by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, will be performed at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) from July 15 to 20.

The opera, based on a French Enlightenment novel by Pierre-Augustin Caron de Beaumarchais, eulogises the common French people's victory against the hypocritical aristocrats.

The opera made its debut at the Burgtheater in Vienna in 1786 with Mozart as the composer.

In 2013, the NCPA's production of "Le Nozze di Figaro" premiered in Beijing, achieving a box office sensation and gaining widespread acclaim from audiences.

