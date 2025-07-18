Taizhou Mei Lanfang Peking Opera Troupe perform in China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 15:18, July 18, 2025

A drone photo taken on July 17, 2025 shows troupers of Taizhou Mei Lanfang Peking Opera Troupe performing a highlight from classic Peking Opera play Hujiazhuang (Manor of the Hu's) in Zhaosu County of Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Taizhou Mei Lanfang Peking Opera Troupe from Taizhou in east China's Jiangsu Province presented a special staging of highlights from classic Peking Opera plays such as "Hujiazhuang" (Manor of the Hu's) and "Jiangxianghe" (General and Premier Make Up) here on Thursday. The event is part of Taizhou's cultural exchange program to promote cultural development in Xinjiang and to strengthen ties between Taizhou and Zhaosu. (Photo by Yang Tianmin/Xinhua)

An artist of Taizhou Mei Lanfang Peking Opera Troupe prepares before performance in Zhaosu County of Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Xiudong)

Artists of Taizhou Mei Lanfang Peking Opera Troupe perform a highlight from classic Peking Opera play "Jiangxianghe" (General and Premier Make Up) in Zhaosu County of Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Xiudong)

Artists of Taizhou Mei Lanfang Peking Opera Troupe perform a highlight from classic Peking Opera play Hujiazhuang (Manor of the Hu's) in Zhaosu County of Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Xiudong)

Audience watch a highlight from classic Peking Opera play Hujiazhuang (Manor of the Hu's) staged by Taizhou Mei Lanfang Peking Opera Troupe in Zhaosu County of Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Xiudong)

Artists of Taizhou Mei Lanfang Peking Opera Troupe perform a highlight from classic Peking Opera play Hujiazhuang (Manor of the Hu's) in Zhaosu County of Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Xiudong)

