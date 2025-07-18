Expat Eyes｜Xinjiang, a jewel box that never empties

This year marks my third consecutive visit to Xinjiang—this time to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's first Media Cooperation Forum. And once again, Xinjiang revealed itself to me like a vast treasure chest: every time you reach inside, you pull out a gem more dazzling than the last.

During previous journeys, I wandered through the enchanting city of Kashi, its ancient alleys and bustling markets alive with colors and aromas. It left me mesmerized—not only by its vibrancy but also by its rich cultural depth and historical weight, a living canvas of civilizational fusion.

Charbel Barakat eats watermelon in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Another journey took me to Korla, the "City of Pears." I strolled along the banks of the graceful Peacock River and was struck by the riverside promenade—an elegant stretch of European-inspired architecture, with stone bridges, pedestrian paths, warm night lighting, and inviting cafes lining the way.

Most recently, my steps led me to Yining, nestled near the border with Kazakhstan. On Liuxing Street, I discovered the Russian Garden, a quiet corner of nostalgia and cross-cultural memory. It was here that I stumbled upon a small accordion ensemble—its players drawn from China's diverse tapestry: Han, Uygur, Kazak and others—playing not just melodies, but a living harmony of coexistence.

Even Urumqi, a city I had visited many times before, continues to reveal new dimensions. During my latest stay, I was drawn into its vibrant nightlife, particularly in the Shuimogou district. I also explored its sleek, modern shopping centers and restaurants that blend local ingredients with international cuisines.

And these are only glimpses. I've also stood before the heavenly Tianchi Lake, shimmering like a sapphire in the north; wandered through the cotton fields and pear orchards of Bayingolin; and visited dozens of charming towns and villages across Ili and Kashi. Everywhere, I was struck by the same impression: Xinjiang is a living mosaic, where nature stretches from snowy peaks to golden deserts—from the heights of the mountains to the seas of sand in the Taklamakan and Gobi—while ethnic and cultural diversity pulses with unity and forward motion.

Charbel Barakat at the China-Kazakhstan Horgos International Border Cooperation Center in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

What has touched me most, however, is the people. Over the years, I've met many of Xinjiang's residents—some of whom have become close friends. They come from all walks of life: local officials and university professors, taxi drivers and shopkeepers, chefs and artisans. Yet across this spectrum, certain values resonate—hospitality, kindness, hard work, and a deep-rooted sense of shared destiny. Their lives are an embodiment of Xinjiang's spirit: diverse yet united, traditional yet forward-looking, deeply rooted yet constantly evolving.

This, of course, is a world away from the bleak and monolithic image painted by many Western media outlets, which often depict Xinjiang as a vast prison of suffering and repression. But that portrayal is not just inaccurate—it's fundamentally disconnected from the reality on the ground. You won’t find that dystopia here—not even if you search with a hundred magnifying glasses.

Xinjiang is not only a cultural crossroads; it is China's land gateway to Central Asia, and from there to Europe and the Middle East. Its borders with eight nations are not just lines on a map—they're pathways through which cultures, ideas, and histories have flowed for centuries. Here, Chinese civilization meets echoes of India, Russia, and the Islamic world, all shaped anew by the energy and aspirations of modern China. It's a region where ancient legacies and national rejuvenation walk side by side.

And as the famous song goes:

I've traveled to so many places, but the most beautiful is still our Xinjiang.

Charbel Barakat is from Lebanon and is now the head of the foreign desk at Al Jarida newspaper in Kuwait.

