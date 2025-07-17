Feature: Youth sports surge in southern Xinjiang as kids beat the heat

URUMQI, China, July 16 (Xinhua) -- In northwestern China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, young athletes are choosing action over comfort this summer.

"How can I improve my skills?" "What's your secret to growing so tall?" "Do we have a chance to play in the CBA someday?"

Those were just some of the eager questions posed by students when Chinese Basketball Association stars Abdusalam Abdurexit and Zhu Xuhang visited a school in Hotan on Tuesday. The outreach event was hosted by the Yao Foundation and the CBA giants Xinjiang Flying Tigers.

The players were warmly welcomed by students, who were excited to hear from the pros. Abdusalam and Zhu patiently shared their experiences and encouraged the students to stay committed to their dreams.

The following day, Abdusalam returned as a guest coach for the opening game of the 2025 Yao Foundation Hope Primary School Basketball Season in Xinjiang. The event brought together 160 young players from Hotan, Kashgar and Aksu.

Much like the summer heat, basketball has been gaining momentum in schools across southern Xinjiang in recent years. On the court, students from diverse ethnic backgrounds compete and connect, forging friendships and shared dreams through sport.

One of the players was 12-year-old Memettursunjan Erkin from Kashgar Prefecture. Born with a physical disability in his right leg, he remains passionate about basketball. During the game, his quick passes and clever footwork earned approving nods from Abdusalam on the sidelines.

"I often watch Abdusalam's game videos. He is my idol," Memettursunjan said. "I want to become just as good as him one day."

"Seeing them sweat and compete under such good conditions makes me genuinely happy," said Abdusalam, a former CBA MVP. "I hope they cherish the opportunities they now have."

While basketball remains a favorite, other sports are also gaining ground.

In July, a China Fencing Association D-level certified event made its debut in Xinjiang, attracting more than 300 participants across multiple age groups - including children under six. For many locals, it was their first experience with a national-level competition, held under the guidance of professional referees and coaches.

"These kids from Xinjiang have great athletic potential," said chief referee Ren Manhe. "Many of them already show solid form and impressive physical qualities. They're like raw gems - with the right training, they'll shine on bigger stages."

With social and economic development in the region, even sports that once drew little interest are finding new momentum.

A recent youth baseball invitational tournament brought fresh energy to the fields of Urumqi. Cheers echoed across the diamond as children slid into bases and connected with fastballs.

Among them was Huang Ximiao, a student from Urumqi No. 76 Primary School.

"I first saw baseball in a short video online and thought it looked really cool, especially hitting the ball," he said. "I signed up for the school team right away and ride my bike to every practice. This sport has taught me to never give up, and I plan to keep playing as long as I can."

Promoting emerging sports like baseball, local officials say, serves a broader purpose.

"It's not just enriching the sporting life of Xinjiang's youth," said Wang Jie, deputy secretary of the Communist Youth League in Xinjiang and a a silver medalist in beach volleyball at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. "It's also a powerful platform for fostering unity, improving health, and helping young people build teamwork and perseverance."

