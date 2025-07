2025 Strawberry Music Festival kicks off in Urumqi

Xinhua) 13:48, July 14, 2025

People watch performance during the Strawberry Music Festival in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 12, 2025. The 2025 Strawberry Music Festival kicked off in Urumqi on Saturday. (Xinhua/Xu Hongyan)

Audiences are pictured during the Strawberry Music Festival in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 12, 2025. The 2025 Strawberry Music Festival kicked off in Urumqi on Saturday. (Xinhua/Xu Hongyan)

People sign on the signature wall during the Strawberry Music Festival in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 12, 2025. The 2025 Strawberry Music Festival kicked off in Urumqi on Saturday. (Photo by Xu Rui/Xinhua)

Singers perform during the Strawberry Music Festival in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 12, 2025. The 2025 Strawberry Music Festival kicked off in Urumqi on Saturday. (Photo by Xu Rui/Xinhua)

