Xinjiang's major land port sees over 4,000 China-Europe freight train trips

Xinhua) 16:49, July 16, 2025

URUMQI, July 16 (Xinhua) -- Alashankou, also known as Alataw Pass, a primary land port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, had handled more than 4,000 China-Europe (Central Asia) freight train trips this year as of Wednesday, according to China Railway Urumqi Group Co., Ltd.

Notably, Xinjiang's railways have expanded border port capacity to enhance the China-Europe freight rail service in 2025. This supports Xinjiang's development as a major Eurasian logistics hub and gateway to the west.

Following the start of operations of the Jinghe-Alashankou double-tracking project last year, Xinjiang's railway sector has added a new container line via Alashankou Station and upgraded two existing ones. These efforts have improved China-Europe freight train handling efficiency by 30 percent. This station now handles over 21 China-Europe freight trains daily -- peaking at 30.

Currently, Alashankou Port offers 124 China-Europe (Central Asia) freight train routes spanning 21 countries, including Germany and Poland, while carrying more than 200 categories of cargo, such as new energy vehicles and machinery components.

