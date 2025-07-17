Xinjiang opens new civil airport

URUMQI, July 16 (Xinhua) -- The Barkol Dahe Airport officially began operations on Tuesday, bringing the total number of civil airports in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region to 28, the highest among all provincial-level regions in China.

As the second high-altitude airport in Xinjiang, Barkol Dahe Airport is located in the Kazak Autonomous County of Barkol, Hami City. With a total investment of 692.84 million yuan (96.87 million U.S. dollars), the airport has an annual capacity to handle 300,000 passengers and 700 tonnes of cargo.

Currently, two air routes have been launched at Barkol Dahe Airport -- one from Chengdu to Barkol, with a stopover in Zhengzhou, and the other from Chongqing to Barkol. Future plans include an air route connecting Beijing.

According to Xinjiang Airport Group, the new airport will play a significant role in promoting regional economic development, supporting local specialty industries, boosting tourism, and advancing rural revitalization efforts in Barkol and its surrounding areas.

As the core area of the Silk Road Economic Belt, Xinjiang has been working hard to accelerate airport construction. The number of airports, both operational and under-construction, is expected to reach 33 in Xinjiang by the end of 2025.

