Renovation of Tianma tourism block completed in China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 13:12, July 18, 2025

A drone photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows a night view of the Tianma tourism block in Zhaosu County of Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The renovation of the Tianma tourism block in Zhaosu County is a key project in the pairing assistance program of east China's Jiangsu Province for Yili Prefecture. Kicked off on March 11, 2025, the project is now fundamentlly completed.

In addition to offering better experience to tourists, the renovation work also brings more job opportunities to the locals. (Photo by Yang Tianmin/Xinhua)

A boy inquires about prices at a stall of the Tianma tourism block in Zhaosu County of Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on July 17, 2025.

(Xinhua/Xie Xiudong)

People walk at the Tianma tourism block in Zhaosu County of Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on July 17, 2025.

(Xinhua/Xie Xiudong)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 11, 2025 shows local artists performing for tourists at the Tianma tourism block in Zhaosu County of Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

(Photo by Yang Tianmin/Xinhua)

Two girls view plush toys at a stall of the Tianma tourism block in Zhaosu County of Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on July 17, 2025.

(Xinhua/Xie Xiudong)

