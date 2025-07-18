China's Duku Highway sees tourism boom in summer

An aerial drone photo taken on July 15, 2025 shows a section of the Duku Highway in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Northwest China's Duku Highway, considered one of the most scenic roads in the country, sees a tourism boom in the summer.

The 561-kilometer highway connects Dushanzi in the north of Xinjiang with Kuqa City in the south, running through varied landscapes that include canyons, glaciers, lakes and grasslands. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 17, 2025 shows the scenery along the Duku Highway in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

(Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

An aerial drone photo shows a vehicle in a canyon near the Duku Highway in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 17, 2025.

(Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 15, 2025 shows the scenery along the Duku Highway in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

(Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

An aerial drone photo shows tourists visiting a canyon near the Duku Highway in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 17, 2025.

(Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 16, 2025 shows a section of the Duku Highway in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

(Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 15, 2025 shows a section of the Duku Highway in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

(Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 15, 2025 shows a section of the Duku Highway in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

(Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

Tourists riding camels visit a canyon near the Duku Highway in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 17, 2025.

(Xinhua/Meng Tao)

This photo taken on July 15, 2025 shows a section of the Duku Highway in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

(Xinhua/Li Xiao)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 15, 2025 shows a section of the Duku Highway in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

(Xinhua/Meng Tao)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 16, 2025 shows a grassland by the Duku Highway in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

(Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

A man poses for a photo at a service area of the Duku Highway in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 15, 2025.

(Xinhua/Li Xiao)

An aerial drone photo shows vehicles on the Duku Highway in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 15, 2025.

(Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 15, 2025 shows a section of the Duku Highway in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

(Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 15, 2025 shows a section of the Duku Highway in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

(Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 16, 2025 shows a grassland by the Duku Highway in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

(Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

This aerial drone photo shows tourists visiting a canyon near the Duku Highway in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 17, 2025.

(Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

